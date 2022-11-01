Eriq La Salle is most known for his role as Dr. Peter Benton on the hit medical drama series “ER” that aired almost 30 years ago. He has now landed a three-book deal with the major publishing company, Sourcebooks.

La Salle wrote his first book “Laws of Depravity” back in 2012 and on Tuesday, the book has been republished, along with an audiobook being published and narrated by the author.

It is a thriller series that follows NYPD as they are on the hunt for a highly profiled clergyman serial killer that is wreaking havoc all over town.

His next books “Laws of Wrath” and “Laws of Annihilation” will be released in the following years.

The book and audiobook for “Laws of Depravity” are available today wherever books are sold.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 1, 2022.