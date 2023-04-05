DALLAS(KDAF)- I’m sure you’re looking for a place where you can sing and drink, listen to your favorite songs playing live, and laugh the night away.

At Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, you can enjoy an interactive show with two talented pianists in a lively atmosphere.

The bar is filled with singalongs and laughter, creating an unforgettable experience for friends and family alike.

You can keep the party going until closing time. There are musicians on stage who are multi-talented and play multiple instruments.

Here’s the full interview, so you can see what you’re missing. If you want to host a party there or reserve a table , visit Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar website.