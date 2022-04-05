DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bust out that all-black outfit, pick out your best eye-liner and put on the tightest pants you own. Emo Nite is coming to South Side Music Hall in Dallas on April 9.

Hear classic hits from some of your favorite emo bands and get a chance to listen to some of the best emo bands that North Texas has to offer, including Itiswhatitis.

“As emo reenters popular culture with a blend of adoring nostalgia and optimistic forward-think, Emo Nite remains an authentic space to celebrate diversity, experience passionated catharsis, and champion authentic expression.” Emo Nite officials said on their website’s ‘About’ page.

Officials say doors open at 9 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. General admission tickets cost $16 and you can purchase your ticket by clicking here.

North Texas punk band Itiswhatitis will be performing at Emo Nite in Dallas on April 9. Photo courtesy Faith Alesia Visuals