El Paso third safest city to live, Texas least expensive state to run business

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new study has revealed that El paso is the third safest large city in the nation to live in.

According to a study from AdvisorSmith, who took data from the FBI, El Paso was ranked as the #3 safest large city sitting just behind Henderson, Nevada and Virginia Beach.

The study examined more than 3,000 cities for violent and property crimes and created a crime score. Each city’s safety ranking is based upon its crime score.

El Paso’s violent crime rate was 11.4 per 1000 residents, and the city had a property crime score of 12.4.

El Paso had a total crime score of 41.3.

El Paso ranked higher than other large cities in Texas like Fort Worth (#16), Arlington (#19), and Austin (#27).

You can see the complete study and data here https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-america/.



And according to a new study from Enterprise Cloud, Texas tops the list for the least expensive states to run a business in. The study credits the states tax policies an utilities costs in addition to the corporate tax laws which they say are considered to be among the friendliest to businesses in the country.

The study credits the tax laws in Texas for Elon Musk’s decision to move Tesla headquarters from California to Austin, making it the latest Silicon Valley company to make the move.

