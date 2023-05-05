DALLAS (KDAF) — Singer, Ed Sheeran’s new album “Subtract” comes out May 5th and his new pop-up will surely grab the attention of his fans.

Hopefully, by the weekend, fans have already started listening to it; as they gear up for the weekend fun!

It’s finally here!! Subtract, the brand new album is out everywhere now 🥳🎉💛 How many times have we all listened already?https://t.co/x5DbTb4tUH pic.twitter.com/VYElGcWvBY — Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) May 5, 2023

Credit: The Subtract Experience / Warner Music UK Limited

From Friday, May 5th through May 7th, fans will be able to experience, “The Subtract Experience.” Located at 2117 Commerce Street, this event will feature limited edition merchandise, signed CDs, immersive installations, and shopping.

The free pop-up is happening the same weekend as Sheeran’s concert in Arlington Saturday. For a complete list of times and other perks visit here.