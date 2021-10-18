Early voting underway for November Election

Early voting began Monday, and will continue until Election Day on November 2.

The Texas Constitutional Amendment Election happens every two years, and local leaders say it is important to use your voice.

“Taxpayer dollars are at work here,” says McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith. “We live in a democracy. You get to decide who makes the decisions for you in your local government.”

Along with the amendments, several counties also have bond propositions for different schools and cities.

“That affects your taxes, your kids, if you have kids in school,” says Coryell County Tax Asessor Collector Justin Carothers. “So it’s always important to get out there, express your opinions.”

In McLennan County, there are five cities holding elections – including Robinson, West, Bruceville-Eddy, Moody and Riesel.

Three school districts are included for McLennan County. Waco ISD and Connally ISD have bond propositions to vote on, and Riesel ISD has a general election.

In Bell County, Bartlett and Temple ISD are also proposing bonds. There are two cities on the Bell County ballot – Troy and Nolanville.

In Coryell County, the City of Gatesville has a tax rate election, the City of Copperas Cove has about 15 charter amendments and a City Council election, and the City of Oglesby also has a City Council election.

Gatesville ISD is the only district on the ballot with a trustee election.

There are many different ballots in each county – what you get to vote on depends on where you live. Goldsmith encourages people to research before you vote.

“Our voice is very much heard during a local election,” Goldsmith said. “And it’s good to be educated and understand what you’re voting for before you go vote.”

Voting sites and times for Coryell County, McLennan County and Bell County are listed here.