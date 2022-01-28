PLANO, Tx (KDAF) — Comedian Dulcé Sloan is performing at the Plano House of Comedy on Friday and Saturday (Jan. 28-29).

You may know Sloan for her role as a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. She joined the show in September of 2017, though the Daily Show isn’t her first appearance in late-night comedy. That honor goes to Conan in 2016, when she was invited to the show to perform a set.

“Female candidates get covered less like politicians and more like Miss Universe contestants. How does she smile? Does she look good in a dress? Will Steve Harvey get her name right?” Sloan said on an episode of The Daily Show.

Sloan has also made other TV appearances including Comedy Knockout, The Steve Harvey Show and @midnight with Chris Hardwick. To get your tickets to her performances, click here.