HSFB: Kennedale vs. Argyle
November 19 2021 07:00 pm

Dreaming of a White Castle Christmas? Chain releases gift guide for fast-foodies

News

by: Denise Craig, Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (NEXSTAR) – Looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the fast-food enthusiast in your life? White Castle might have you covered. The 100-year-old family-owned business on Friday released its 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

The annual guide features what White Castle describes as its “most crave-worthy” merch. This year, fans can choose from several items including underwear, skateboards and, of course, an ugly holiday sweater.

“Whether the Craver in your life picks up their Sliders at the drive-thru or the grocery aisle, their love of the Castle deserves a little holiday recognition,” White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson said in a press release. “On this year’s gift guide, you’ll find a few familiar looks alongside some brand-new, never-before-seen items!”

White Castle’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide includes:

Free shipping will be available Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, at House of Crave, White Castle’s online gift shop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

morningafter

Don't Miss

Popular

Latest News

More News