DPS, TMD hold first weekly briefing on Operation Lone Star

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will host a briefing Thursday morning to give updates on the progress of Operation Lone Star.

Officials from both entities will share numbers from the operation from around the state of Texas.

A release mentions they will also be providing “exclusive” content and examples of contraband seized.

In March, Gov. Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in an effort to combat human smuggling at the border.

Troopers are usually on the roadways, but now they are in the Rio Grande River waters.

“We have our criminal investigators out on scene,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez, Public Information Officer, Texas Department of Public Safety -South Texas Region in a previous interview with ValleyCentral. “We have our aircraft personnel, as you can see we have our Tactical Marine Unit as well, patrolling the Rio Grande River.”

DPS is now involved in more than just daily operations. A collaborative effort to stop illegal activity at the border.

Troopers help conduct interviews with unaccompanied minors who crossed the border to identify victims of human trafficking and gain actionable intelligence that will aid in the arrest of traffickers, officials told ValleyCentral.

The release also mentions this is the first weekly briefing scheduled.

The press conference will be streamed live in this article and is scheduled at 10 a.m.