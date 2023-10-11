DALLAS (KDAF) — Domino’s knows that things happen! Whether it’s burnt dinner, late-night study sessions or even a heartbreak the pizza chain is to the rescue.

Domino’s has started a campaign for free emergency pizza for those days when you really need a slice of pizza!

“Domino’s Emergency Pizza is a free medium 2-topping pizza you can redeem within 30 days of claiming. Importantly, it’s there whenever you need it most. For pizza emergencies. Like when you burn dinner, or spent two hours in traffic and don’t feel like cooking. Or anything else that life throws your way, ” the pizzeria said.

To claim the order you must be a Rewards member, you can do so by simply signing up for the Doino’s Rewards Program. The promotion will run now until Feb. 02, 2024.

Click here, for more information on your emergency pizza with Domino’s.