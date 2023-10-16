FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 11: Singer Dolly Parton arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Is Thanksgiving ever complete without a little Dolly?

The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the legendary country singer who will be performing during the halftime show. They will be playing on Nov. 23 against the Washington Commanders.

The game will take place at ATT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. You can still buy tickets if you don’t want to miss the halftime show or the Cowboys dominate the field!

Of course, one of the main questions on our minds, is what will Dolly Parton wear during her performance?