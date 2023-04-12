(DALLAS) KDAF – Dallas really believes that a dog is truly a man’s best friend. The city ranks third in the country’s major metropolitans for dog ownerships. The U.S. Census American Housing Survey shows that 1.2 million people who live in Dallas have at least one canine family member.

Meanwhile, cat owners in Dallas ranked eighth nationwide in cat ownership, with more than 480,000 households listed with feline companions.

Dogs love variety when it comes to playtime, so swap your dog’s toys regularly.

About half of cat-loving households have only one cat. There are 154,000 households with two cats, and nearly 50,000 households with four or more cats.

Either way, all pets deserve a loving home! Dallas Animal Services is always looking for new pet owners. Search adoptable animals at beDallas90.org.