The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Dog Haus is starting the new year on a lighter note with the transformation of its fan-favorite Haus Chicken sandwiches, taking its fresh ingredients and turning them into flavorful salad bowls.

Available from Jan. 15 to Feb. 29, at all Dog Haus locations, the following first-time menu items are also customizable for any palate:

Bad Mutha Clucka: Two beer battered or grilled hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken tenders, pickles and miso ranch served on a bed of mixed greens.

The Hot Chick: Two Nashville style, beer battered or grilled hormone- and antibiotic-free chicken tenders, haus slaw, pickles and secret sauce atop a bed of mixed greens.

Credit: Dog Haus Credit: Dog Haus Credit: Dog Haus

“We’ve always been about creative menu innovation at Dog Haus,” said Founding Partner Hagop Giragossian. “Adding more healthy options is a longstanding priority, complementing our already-diverse lineup of delicious choices. Whether it’s for a New Year’s resolution or just wanting to eat healthier, we’ve got you covered — these mouthwatering bowls are just the beginning of what Dog Haus has in store for our guests this year.”

Thanks to Celebrity Mixologist Phil Wills, Dog Haus is also introducing a handsome cocktail only available at Dog Haus Biergarten locations. The El Guapo consists of tequila, dark rum, Aperol, pineapple juice and lime juice, garnished with an orange slice and cherry for an elegant look.

Dog Haus is proud to continue supporting No Kid Hungry as a national charity partner for the fifth year in a row in 2024. For every limited-time menu item sold, $1 will go to the organization working toward ending child hunger in America by ensuring that all children get the healthy food they need every day to thrive.