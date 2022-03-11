DALLAS (KDAF) — 10-year-old DJ Daniel has officially been sworn in, making him an honorary police officer with the Dallas Police Department, and the excitement doesn’t stop there.

According to the department, the City of Dallas has officially made March 11 DJ Daniel Day.

DJ has a terminal brain and spine cancer and wanted to join the department to bring awareness to childhood cancer and to honor the legacy of Abigail Arias, a 7-year-old girl who dreamed of working in law enforcement.

To watch the swearing-in ceremony, click here.