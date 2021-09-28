Dismembered bodies found in Fort Worth dumpster, man arrested

FORT WORTH (ValleyCentral) — One man was arrested after police say he admitted to burning three bodies in a dumpster and further admitted to committing two other murders.

Officials say Forth Worth firefighters responded to Bonnie Drive in Fort Worth on September 22 at 6 a.m. in reference to a dumpster fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and located dismembered body parts of three people in the dumpster.

The three victims were described as a female child, young adult or teenage female, and an adult male, who was identified as David Lueras, 42.

Police investigators then arrived on the scene and collected video surveillance evidence of the incident to identify a suspect. Upon viewing the footage, police identified the vehicle used as a 2005-2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Investigators searched the database of registered vehicles matching the description and while searching through the list of over seven thousand, located a familiar name to law enforcement.

Police were familiar with Jason Thornburg, 41, from a murder investigation that took place in May, however, no arrest was made on him in that case.

Thornburg was located at a motel in Euless and was seen on surveillance footage around the time of the dumpster burning carrying plastic bins that police believe contained body parts of the victims.

On Monday, investigators approached Thornburg in Arlington and agreed to speak with detectives.

During the interrogation, Thornburg admitted to the murders of the three people found in the dumpster. Thornburg told police he knew Lueras and had been living with him for at least a few days but only casually knew the two females.

Additionally, Thornburg admitted to committing the murder he was connected to in May and even stated he killed another woman in another state.

Thornburg was taken into custody at the Tarrant County Jail where he is charged with murder with a $1 million bond.