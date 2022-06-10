Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk has taken the world by storm with his hit series on Netflix, “Squid Games.” He talked about how it was originally supposed to be made into a movie opposed to a series in the beginning.

Hwang wrote the script back in 2009 but at the time it was meant to be a feature film but he took a 8 year hiatus, until he opened his script again and made the decision to take it to Netflix and make it a series.

Steven Spielberg himself told him “You have changed the game for good.” Now that’s not something Spielberg says to just anyone. He even told Hwang he wanted to steal his brain.

With Emmy’s right around the corner, Hwang would make history becoming the first Korean Writer/Director nominated. He said if he were to get nominated for an Emmy it would be an honor and he is hoping but nominations have not come out yet and its a little to early to get his hopes up.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 10, 2022.