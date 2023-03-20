DALLAS (KDAF) — Is your team still on the hunt to win the madness of March? If not, you may want to check your lottery tickets to see if you can be a winner, unlike your favorite college basketball team.

The Texas Lottery reports six Lotto Texas tickets winning over $12,000 were sold throughout the state over the weekend as the $54 million jackpot rolled on.

These tickets were able to match five of the six winning numbers and choose the Extra! option to notch the top secondary prize of $12,131. The winning numbers from the March 18 drawing were 19, 24, 40, 42, 44, and 51.

The next drawing is set for March 20 which has a jackpot of $54.5 million with a cash value of $33.6 million.