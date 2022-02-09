DALLAS (KDAF) — Dickey’s Barbecue Pit wants to help you feed your patrons at your Super Bowl party and be the MVP. “Add a Texas twist to Championship Sunday with catering from the world’s largest barbecue concept.”

Dickey’s has some big deals for the Super Bowl which include same-day delivery, pickup and to-go.

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box Ribs & Wings Party Pack (Starting at $120) – A combination of 18 Ribs and 24 Wings, Mac and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Rolls, barbecue sauce and ranch dressing. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

“Dickey’s will help keep everyone quiet during the Big Game, halftime show and commercials as they’re preoccupied with delicious Texas barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Dickey’s Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs and Pit-Smoked Wings are the perfect pairing for Championship Sunday, and you’ll get all the praise as the MVP host. We have plenty of options to choose from, so call or go online today and end the football season the right way!”