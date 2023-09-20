The video above is from a previous segment

Dallas (KDAF) — Join Ewing Subaru of Plano on Oct. 21st from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a spooktacular celebration of your furry friends!

Dress up your pets in their Halloween best and bring them to this pet portrait event. Professional photographers will capture the adorable and spooky moments, creating lasting memories for you and your pet.

What a boo-tastic opportunity to showcase your pet’s Halloween spirit and create some paw-some keepsakes.

Don’t miss out on this ghoulishly good time! Click here for more information.