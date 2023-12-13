DALLAS (KDAF) — Who says you can can’t hangout on the rooftop in the winter time?

If you’re looking for a cool way to enjoy the holidays and get some nice views of downtown Dallas, then Winterproof is the perfect place for you. Perched on the 19th floor of the iconic Statler Hotel, is an exclusive urban oasis waiting just for you.

When you first step into the festive snow globe, talk about a winter wonderland! It really made us feel warm and cozy. Manager Joshua Shronce, was the perfect host and explained, “It was a way for us to still utilize the outside space because we do have one of the most amazing

views of downtown Dallas, while keeping everybody nice and warm when they can enjoy their

beverages.”

This atmosphere is chic, you can take a dip in the pool, or even relax in one of the private cabanas. Be sure to come enjoy Winterproof before it’s too late to enjoy the vibes!