DALLAS(KDAF)-Keeks Handbags is a pre-owned authentic luxury goods store based in Plano.

The owner began selling brands like Coach and Michael Kors, then found that brands like Louis Vuitton were selling best.

This family-owned business began focusing on luxury bags before they found that accessories such as shoes and jewelry were also great pre-owned options to buy and sell.

The big question though is how do we know for sure these items are authentic? Well, the owners use a third-party top-of-the-line program that uses AI to help further authenticate these items.

This is a great way to make a big designer purchase, without breaking the bank.

The owner Kristen also adds that when it comes to trends and colors, buying pre-owned at a lower price allows those fashion fanatics to play around with trends more!