DALLAS(KDAF)-RR Reed Wrecking Co. is a unique architectural salvage yard located just south of downtown Dallas. Co-owned by Hannah Hargrove, it has been described as the most girlified junkyard you’ll ever visit.

During a grand tour of the property, Hannah and her son Sawyer gave Yolonda Williams, the host of Fun on the Run, a firsthand look at what makes Orr-Reed so special.

Unlike typical salvage yards, Orr-Reed stands out with its distinctive charm and character. From the moment you step onto the property, you’ll notice the attention to detail and the creativity that went into curating the selection of salvaged architectural pieces. Hannah has truly transformed this space into something remarkable.

With the assistance of her son Sawyer, she has transformed what could have been just a junkyard into a place of beauty and inspiration. So, if you find yourself near downtown Dallas, be sure to visit Orr-Reed and experience its charm for yourself.