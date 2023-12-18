DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and you can now get two breakfast items for $3 with Wendy’s Biggie Deals.

Choose any two breakfast items from these options:

Sausage Biscuit: A grilled, square sausage patty sandwiched between a soft buttermilk biscuit will be your next morning go-to.

Egg & Cheese Biscuit: Our Egg & Cheese Biscuit starts with fluffy, biscuity-goodness enveloping a fresh-cracked egg and melted American cheese. Classic, simple and delicious.

Small Seasoned Potatoes: Our natural-cut, skin-on Seasoned Potatoes are cooked to perfection and seasoned with cracked black pepper and garlic powder. You won’t be able to get enough of them.

Medium Hot Coffee: Our signature Hot Coffee is a medium-roast of 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America – the perfect morning sip to complement your breakfast meal deal.

For a filling breakfast that won’t break the bank, head to Wendy’s!