DALLAS(KDAF)—The FW Museum of Science and History is a great place to get hands-on learning, especially during the summer season.

Now for those who frequent the museum, they offer rotating exhibits meaning you should always see something new during each visit!

This one specifically is their “Merry Christmas Charlie Brown” from the Charles M. Shulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, California.

It highlights novelties, letters to Santa, Peanut comic strips, and much more!

While we are still dealing with toasty weather, this exhibit reminds us that the holiday season is just around the corner!