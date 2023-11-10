DALLAS (KDAF) — Universal Academy is a leading charter school here in DFW and they are connecting today’s youth by bringing farming and agriculture education to North Texas students, at CJ’s Legacy Ranch in Bartonville.

School founder Janice Blackmon, has created an opportunity where Universal Academy students can learn ranch and farm life and essential elements of education and training, where they prepare them for the future.

Beginning this year, Universal is offering a unique opportunity for its student body to learn the foundational skills of ranch life, with its Cambridge University approved core curriculum design the agricultural program in conjunction with input and counsel for Texas A&M University.

Sitting on 100 acres, the ranch has a spectacular luxury equestrian horse facility, offering equine-assisted services for children, adults and veterans with physical, cognitive and emotional challenges.

You can hear and see the joy in Blackmon’s voice, when she talks about her move from Chicago to Texas and the seeds she’s planted here in DFW. I asked Blackmon, how in the world did she know something like this needed to exist?

She says, “I knew the bond that existed between horses and students, and I wanted to explore that bond by bringing students into that arena and having them develop these lifelong skills”.

Blackmon stressed that it is all about life long experiences, strong brains and healthy bodies. Make sure to keep an eye on Universal Academy’s expansion of the Bartonville Campus, which will be opening its doors in March of 2024.

For more information, visit their website or CJ’s Legacy Ranch on Instagram at @cjslegacyranch.