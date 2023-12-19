DALLAS (KDAF) — Whether it’s been a tradition for years, or you’re looking to start something new, ugly Christmas sweaters are becoming all the rage.

There’s a Dallas pop up shop that’s letting you get your pick of the best… or worst! In all my years of living on planet earth, I must admit I do not own such a sweater in my vast wardrobe.

Jeremy Turner, the brainchild behind the Ugly Christmas Sweater pop up couldn’t wait to help me pick out a sweater or two.

He flat out told me, “If you want to have a good Christmas, you gotta get in here and get an Ugly Christmas sweater.”

Well, I rolled up my sleeves, and got to perusing through the rolling racks. I have never seen so many ugly sweaters all in one place! Just think, at some point in the 1970s and 80s, these sweaters were considered stylish and fashionable. After finding a couple of sweaters that don’t show off my figure at all, I was satisfied. Jeremy showed me a few shoulder-shimmying dance moves to execute while wearing my Ugly Sweater. When I looked in the mirror, I have to honestly say, my sweater was so ugly, that it started to look cute!

Jeremy says, “I’ve been doing this 10 year’s now but this is the first time popping up here.”

Don’t forget the pop up show is only available at Punch Bowl Social until Christmas Eve, so get your ugly sweater before it’s too late!