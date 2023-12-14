DALLAS (KDAF) — Some people are just born creatives, and after experiencing the Trinity Falls Tour of Trees in McKinney, I am a believer.

They’ve got all kinds of Christmas trees, from whimsical to traditional. C’Ella Clayton, director of marketing for Trinity Falls at Johnson Development, said, “This event actually started in 2020, during COVID. You have to sell homes, you want people to come out to them. And so, we wanted something that would bring cheer, holiday cheer, and we needed the social distance. We need to be able to move people in and out. So, a tree, a Christmas tree, people could come and tour those.”

After 4 years, they are still creating something exciting that will knock your socks off. “We start a year in advance. We sit down in January and we go over those concepts. There’s moodboards, and everything that we look at, and we see how we can flush those out. And I send a tree stylist out, Antoinette, and she goes out and buys everything that we need and comes up with more concepts,” Clayton said.

We got a chance to explore this beautiful community and each model home is accented with a themed Christmas tree. The tour keeps attracting guests from all over.

“They really love it,” Clayton said. “We get about from 1,000 to 3,000 in 2 months…But everyone loves it. They bring their families in their PJs, they take photos, they take family photos. It’s just a grand ‘ol time,” Clayton said.

I couldn’t wait to meet the talented person who has the time and energy to come up all of these themed trees.

“It happened by accident,” said Antoinette Boston, owner of AB’s Holiday Décor. “I just decorated for a friend, and she had a ton of ornaments for her tree, never anything that I ever did for my own. I just helped her put everything on and it looked good, and I was like, you know what, maybe I can do this on the side as a side business.”

The Marvel Christmas tree is a sight to behold, which took about 3 hours to complete. “All the toys, they’re going to be able to recognize all of the characters, they’re gonna be walking around looking, trying to see who they can recognize. Lots of DC characters, lots of Marvel characters, I’m sure they’re gonna find their favorite hero in here so I think they’re definitely gonna love it,” Boston said. There are other trees, including the Barbie tree, and a Tiffany tree, featuring the classic signature iconic robin’s-egg blue hue.

“We want things to be different from just Christmas themes. Especially like the Tiffany tree, those things you can’t buy ornaments like that,” Boston said. If you’d like more information, please visit them on social media.