DALLAS (KDAF) — Rebecca Shaw and Ben Kronengold, the youngest comedy writers ever for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, have penned a new book full of short stories taking on coming-of-age, memes, sex, politics, relationships and more.

Naked in the Rideshare: Stories of Gross Miscalculations shows off their trademark humor with a collection of short stories that tackle the experiences of young people today.

“Young people today have had a rough go of it,” Shaw said. “From the pandemic to inflation to climate change, and one thing we’ve really seen in our friends is that people are really turning to comedy to cope.”

Stories in the collection aim to capture the absurdities and anxieties of coming-of-age in today’s culture. Include stories like a couple who gets engaged on The Bachelor, but told from the perspective of the engagement ring, or a teenager who reconnects with his childhood fairy godmother.

“I think a lot of feel like we entered our twenties and everyone else was given a script, and you’re the only person who wasn’t,” Kronengold said. “That’s really at the emotional core of the book.”