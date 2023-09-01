Meet an 11-year-old entrepreneur giving a few grown-ups a run for their money in the restaurant business. Olivia Huynh is the brainchild behind Rocketbelly.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s definitely a family affair at Rocketbelly in Arlington.

The Huynh’s are a tight operation, and believe it or not, their oldest daughter, 11-year-old Olivia Huynh is the brainchild behind this concept.

Professional from head to toe, she greets customers with a big hello, points out the menu and instructs them to let her know when they’re ready to order. Olivia balances her family business and being a kid so naturally.

She started out posting creative food ideas on YouTube with her mom Mary and then persuaded her parents to open Rocketbelly. Their menu is out of this universe accompanied by a boba tea bar that has every flavor and topping you can think of. Mary made sure we tried the homemade chocolate chip cookies that were straight out of the oven.

If you wanna become a huge fan, try the rocket tenders topped with honey butter fries and the secret sauce.

For more info visit rocketbelly.net.