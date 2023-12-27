DALLAS (KDAF) — The Tipsy Elf, a holiday themed pop-up bar, is returning to Dallas for the fourth year in a row!

The Tipsy Elf includes 10,000 square feet composed of four bars, five karaoke suites, and themed drinks including a peppermint martini, the Grinch’s elixir, and abuelita’s hot coco.

Host and resident drag queen, Gloria Devine (or Mrs. Cookie Clausette, if you’re naughty) who makes every selfie better and reads naughty letters to Santa, is makes appearances on Wednesday and Friday nights and includes special appearances by chiseled and shirtless Daddy Santas.

“I think that’s one of the coolest things about Tipsy Elf,” said Elizabeth Bronson, director marketing for Tipsy Elf. “It’s not just another Christmas bar, we have a lot of really great programming that happens.”

The pop-up is on N Bishop Ave and is open until New Year’s Eve.