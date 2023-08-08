DALLAS(KDAF)- Sixes Social Cricket is the first-ever social cricket spot in the U.S. Cricket is one of the top sports in many other countries.

It can be a competitive sport, but Sixes is teaching us in a fun way! This restaurant/bar vibe has a mix of cages where friends and family members can play the game in a fun way.

The idea is to hit a 6, but really hitting the ball to any number is a win in itself, I was not a pro…… Along with the game, there is a great bar with craft cocktails and a great menu!