DALLAS (KDAF) — Who knew that one day, you would be able to travel back 2,000 years and experience the culture and traditions of people who lived in the Holy Land at the time of Jesus?

General Manager of The Nazarene, Julie Parkinson, describes “It’s an immersive experience that takes 21st century storytelling and pairs it with innovative technology.” The World Premiere of The Nazarene made its debut here in Dallas and audiences are marveling at how the New Testament comes to life.

To tell you the truth, I didn’t know what to expect walking through each spacious room, with blank tapestry hanging from the ceiling. However, my faith literally was restored when the booming voice-over narration began.

Parkinson mentions, “The story depicts nineteen different scenes from the life of Jesus, such as his baptism, the sermon on the mount, the last supper and of course his crucifixion and resurrection, but it’s presented in an amazingly artistic way.”

“The show is non-denominational based on the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. It does create a sense of time travel and it really feeling like you’re really there, and experiencing these moments with Jesus.”

I was curious if they’ve seen transformations of guests in attendance. “We’ve already seen the Lord work in wonderful ways.” This has been an unforgettable experience and I couldn’t agree more.

