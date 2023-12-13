DALLAS (KDAF) — I’ve been a huge fan of the Jacksons since I saw their first concert in Downtown Dallas at the Convention Center in the ’70’s, and again in 1984, in 2 back-to-back performances at Texas Stadium.

Back then, you couldn’t tell me nothin’, because I was rockin’ my Michael Jackson pin and moon-boots all over DFW. This year marks the 40th Anniversary of Michael Jackson’s iconic release of the “Thriller” album, so it was only natural for Broadway Dallas to launch their 2023/2024 Germania Broadway Series Season, with “MJ The Musical.”

I sat down with Jamaal Fields-Green to find out how it feels to be on the first national tour.

Jamaal said, “I get the chance to play one of the greatest entertainers of all time. I’m constantly practicing if I’m not on. I try to spend at least 20 to 30 minutes a day or every other day just practicing certain moves, newer moves or older moves, just to make sure that everything is refined and crisp and tight and detailed. But I’m always practicing, you never stop practicing.”

After getting a sneak peek of Jamaal’s matinee performance, I was honestly blown away by the physical demand it takes to portray the “King of Pop” in each and every show. Jamaal pointed out, “When I knew that I was going to play this role, the biggest thing to make is to make sure that I portray him as authentically as possible,” Jamaal said. ” At the end of the day, I know, the audience knows that I’m not him, never going to be him but for those 2 hours and 30 minutes that I am playing him I want to make sure that it’s as close as possible as it can be for myself, but ultimately for the audience and also for his memory, because at the end of the day we’re kind of upholding his legacy.”

There are so many moving parts to this incredible musical, that it’ll make your head swim. Tony Award Winning costumer Paul Tazewell, who created a costume for me back in the 90’s, are just jaw dropping. Alright, let’s talk about the music!

Keep in mind, this show is produced with “Special Arrangement with The Estate of Michael Jackson,” so the music has been carefully orchestrated and arranged with brilliance by David Holcenberg, and Jason Michael Webb. My favorite sequences have got to be the Soul Train transition with “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” in Act One, and a mellow-version of “The Way You Make Me Feel” seamlessly going into “Smooth Criminal.”

Music Director Victor Simonson and his band are the real deal. They take you to “church” as they move on and off-stage on a rolling platform, and execute the score with such precision with the help of an orchestra below the stage.

Victor summed it up beautifully by saying, “There’s so much in this show to unpack on a very deep level for our communities and for our world. So, I think everybody if you see it and you get to see the glimpse of who the man was and he wrestled with and what he struggled with, it’s a great lesson for us to learn from and take from.”

I couldn’t agree more. The entire cast is superb and were an absolute joy! You have got to see this show for yourself when it rolls back through North Texas!

For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit their website. For more information on MJ the Musical, go here.