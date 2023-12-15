DALLAS (KDAF) — Madam Butterfly was my introduction into the world of Opera.

As a 3rd-grader, I didn’t quite grasp everything in Puccini’s story of love and heartbreak, but all I knew was, I loved every minute of it and I wanted to see more productions like this. When we started producing Fun On The Run, I knew that one of my guests had to be Ian Derrer, the General Director & CEO of the Dallas Opera.

I’ve watched him for the last couple of years, walking backstage at the Winspear, greeting everyone he meets. Derrer has a pulse on what’s happening globally and says, “You have to understand your audience. You are in so many ways, the company, orchestra, the stage, our dressers, our chorus, these are made up of a community. These are all people that live in North Texas, and they come to create this art. Each opera is a different opera a different way. But they’re bringing their own experiences. So, it’s an individual part of the community. But there is a pretty wonderful fabric of the community that’s here from the people that are making the opera actually happen.”

The Dallas Opera is a firm believer in the generation of audiences and they are committed with their educational outreach programs.

“Those, literally, are initiatives that in some instances go out to the schools, go out to after school programs and we go to them. And in some instances, it’s coming into the theater. We have student matinees; we have family programs here in the Winspear that are all designed for children to get there first experience at opera at a grand scale.”

I discussed with Derrer on how I knew the importance of exposing children to opera, because of my own past experience.

He agreed, and said, “I think that is not only important, I think it is a key factor because the majority of the people that you talk to that are already established opera fans are just in love with the art form because of the fact that they came while they were kids, whether it was through school or they came because somebody brought them as a guest. And at some point, their mind was opened to what opera can do. It’s a classical artform that will never go out of style.”

And the Dallas Opera is bringing beautiful pieces, both old and new, to North Texas in its current season.

No matter if you're a lover of all things opera, or interested in trying something new, the Dallas Opera has something for everyone.