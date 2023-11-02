DALLAS (KDAF) — The Armoury in Deep Ellum has been serving up great Hungarian comfort food since 2015, and they have an amazing eclectic bar with and old-fashioned vibe.

Owner Peter Novotny flat out told me to get ready for a wonderful dining experience. The menu is full of family recipes that are paired with an abundant arsenal of beer, wine and cocktails. You can tell there’s a little history with the building, by the etchings on the brick wall, because it was occupied by Armoury’s Reid Brothers Silver Shield meat packing company, which closed in 1895.

The Armoury is know for it’s incredible brunch menu and Novotny walked us through what makes this Deep Ellum restaurant so popular. The Bauhaus Benedict is truly a standout with the sautéed Hungarian wax peppers and red bell peppers, layered with Swiss and Gyulai Smoked Paprika Sausage. Also on the table was the Danube Breakfast with two eggs sunny side up, Gyulai Smoked Paprika Sausage, Toportyu and Bundas Bread. Now if you’re gonna have brunch, you can’t pass up a good Mimosa or take a chance and try the Cthulhu. It’s not your average Bloody Mary. It’s a monster of a cocktail a made with gin, Ramazzotti and topped with a charred octopus tentacle. Yeah…take that in for a minute.

Swing by for some great food!