DALLAS (KDAF) — There are so many light shows this time of year, but the Texas Motor Speedway’s Gift of Lights is definitely an incredible drive-thru holiday experience with magic and wonder.

We ventured out on a chilly evening to meet Grace Graham, the Media Lead for the Gift of Lights, and she shared with us why this 12th annual event is so special. “What makes this show so exciting is that it’s always changing. It has continued to grow and expand. We have over 2.5 million lights with over 60 different scenes to drive through. They can transition so seamlessly and they’re all so bright and exciting. It’s just a really cool family tradition that a lot of

people have.”

I was so impressed that they so many light, and I’m glad that January electric bill isn’t addressed to me!

To see so many families driving through, making this a family tradition year after year, I asked Grace, what do they want their patrons to take away after experiencing this light show?

“What we really want is to have a family focus, fun event for people to come to and to be excited

about every year. We have new displays every year. We try to keep everything fun and fresh and

centered around having a great holiday experience.”

She and I both agree that our favorites are the construction scenes with the elves carrying lights, as well as the brand new animated dinosaur scene which is a hit with visitors.

Pack up the kiddos and anybody else you can think of on your Christmas list, and make a magical evening out of it! For more information, visit their website.