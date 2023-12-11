DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas Gator Savers, a new series on EarthxTV, follows Gary and Shannon Saurage and their team at Gator Country Adventure Park, a wildlife rescue service in Beaumont.

Gator Country houses over 600 alligators, as well as crocodiles, snakes and other reptiles, 90 percent of which have been surrendered or rescued. Gator Country is responsible for rescuing these animals in misplaced environments — from ponds, pools, backyards, and anywhere they’re not supposed to be.

“Remember, it’s not their fault,” Gary said. “We’re moving into their territory, they didn’t move into ours. So instead of putting that animal down, we opened up a sanctuary back in 2005, and now we have over 625 alligators here.”

Shannon said she wasn’t initially interested in alligators or reptilian creatures until she met Gary through social media, and eventually she left behind a corporate life to join the team at the animal rescue.

“I really started looking at people and how intrigued they were with alligators and crocs and other reptiles,” Gary said. “Many years I just took a chance and opened up an alligator park.”

Gator Country also provides educational and internship programs for college students, where they train the students over the course of several months.

You can catch new episodes of Texas Gator Savers every Wednesday on EarthxTV at 7 p.m.