DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s always something exciting going on at the Ft. Worth the Museum of Science & History, and fun on the run’s Yolonda Williams got an exclusive VIP tour of the newest exhibits.

Today, we’re all affected by aviation in one way or another, and the museum’s “cowtown takes flight” exhibit, is revisiting ft worth’s rich history in flight and provides a better understanding of our past, present and future. Abigail Hofbauer is the museum’s marketing manager and is proud that so many community partners and organizations joined together to make this exhibit possible.



Ms. Hofbauer expressed how Fort Worth’s history with aviation dates back to its early days when pilots performed aerial stunts in the city’s vast fields. Fast forward, Ft. Worth has evolved into a global leader in both commercial and military aircraft production, contributing to the development of aviation technology worldwide such as bell helicopter and lockeed martin. The exhibit features an illuminated globe showing all the flight patterns from around the world.

One of the unusual highlights of the exhibit, are the vintage flight attendant uniforms from braniff & southwest airlines in the 1970’s. Braniff’s glamorous wardrobe was designed by the late Emilio Pucci, and the bright colorful prints were known to turn heads, when the attendants were traveling through major airport hubs.

The doors of this wonderful exhibit opens Aug. 19, 2023. For more information about “cowtown takes flight” and the Ft. Worth the Museum of Science & History, please visit www.fwmuseum.org.