DALLAS (KDAF) — We may not have ocean waves to surf here in North Texas but we’ve got some sweet alternatives. If you’re a fan of water sports like wakeboarding and wake surfing, you can up your game and try eFoiling – an electric board that allows riders to coast through any lake like a surfer without being towed by a boat or Seadoo.

Texas Board Sports makes their eFoil boards available to anyone for rental – they’ll even coach you through the process. The owners and coaches behind Texas Board Sports include four young entrepreneurs, each under the age of 14-years-old. They were able to teach our Landon Wexler how to eFoil, which tells you these coaches are legitimately talented! Check out Landon’s joy ride and lesson in the player above!

If you’d like to book a lesson and a rental, you can do so here.