DALLAS (KDAF) — For those with nut allergies, the Sugar & Sage Bakery in Dallas offers tasty nut-free treats. Landon Wexler takes us behind the scenes with an inside look at the bakery.

“Sugar & Sage Bakery is inspired by Ashley Sage,” said Jill Bates, executive pastry chef. “Ashley has a peanut allergy her whole life, and every bakery she went into, she wasn’t able to pick out what she wanted. We are a nut-free bakery that she can come into and eat whatever she desires.”

From Boston cream pie donuts to cinnamon rolls to fresh baked bread, Sugar & Sage has something for everyone.