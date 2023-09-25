In honor of National Preparedness Month, FEMA Disaster Preparedness Expert, Cheryl Nelson shares some tips for being prepared.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Just in time for National Preparedness Month, FEMA Disaster Preparedness Expert, Cheryl Nelson shares some advice for being prepared in the event of an unexpected emergency or weather disaster.

It is important to have generated power for emergencies as it can help power critical items in your household. Portable generators can also provide a sense of comfort and normalcy during a stressful and uncertain time.

Cheryl is teaming up with Generac with details on how you can keep power ‘on’ even in the midst of disaster.