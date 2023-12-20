DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve never been to Vitruvian Park in Addison, it’s a world-class park with a walkway that meanders along with a creek and connects to other trails. However, at Christmas, it’s a holiday light spectacular like no other.

Jessica Vetrano, the Special Events and Projects Manager, puts her magic touch to this annual event. She said, “It’s a great time to come out with family, friends, couples, old, young. It’s a very family friendly event.”

The lightshow starts every evening from 5:00 to 11:00 p.m., along with live music and holiday characters to spread Christmas cheer.

One of things I’ve always noticed is the work that goes into putting up so many lights. I applaud the individuals who have to take them all down as well.

Vetrano points out, “Of course you have 555 trees, wrapped in 9 different colors. We have blue, green, red, white, orange, yellow, pink, purple, and multicolored lights.” She started this annual event back in 2012, and says, “I think that the prettiest part of Vitruvian Park is the creek, because the lights reflect in the water.”

You still have time to check out the miles of beautiful lights on display along the walkway, every night now through Jan. 1, 2024.

For more information, visit their website.