DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody loves a slider, because it’s like the right size mini burger, without the full commitment of a full-sized burger. Let me introduce you to the newest spot in DFW, that’s boasting that they’re bringing certified ingredients for certified awesome people.

Ladies and Gents, Savvy Sliders. I got a chance to sit down with Owner Semaj Miller, to find out what makes this burger joint so special.

Miller says, “We give you more to love here. So, you get the option to choose your different sliders. You can do surf and turf, you can have a slider with an egg on it, you can do a classic slider. So, we give you more options than what other places might be able to give you. We also have our hand breaded chicken fingers that are high quality.”

Well, they brought one of everything, and I honestly can tell you they all looked and smelled delicious. Miller prides himself in his business and went on to say, “That’s the thing about us, we use high quality ingredients in all our food, and we want to make sure we’re delivering a great experience every time we have a customer come to our restaurant.”

Miller used to manage another restaurant a few years back, that used to be on the same corner Savvy Sliders presently sits. Miller’s energy of moving back and forth behind the counter, definitely shows his love for this business.

“I necessarily didn’t have a love for cooking. It was more of the people aspect of the restaurant industry…I love the not every day is the same. It’s a different variation of what can happen on a day-to-day. And you get to interact with all different types of people on a day-to-day basis. I really don’t like to say I’m in the food business. I’m in the people business.”

To learn more about Savvy Sliders or to check out their menu, visit their website.