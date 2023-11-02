DALLAS (KDAF) — Stephanie Mendez meets up with Randy Fenoli, fashion designer from TLC’s show Say Yes to the Dress, to celebrate the opening of Chally, the largest bridal store in the state.

“We go back almost 25 years, when they first started in bridal,” Fenoli said. “I’ve been doing bridal for 30 years, so they’ve been carrying my collection since the beginning. They felt that there was a void for a salon of this size that really brought everything to women.”

The new store also offers dress options for prom, homecoming, Quinceaneras and, of course, weddings.

“I just want a woman to feel absolutely her most beautiful in that dress,” Fenoli said. “A wedding dress is the single most important garment a woman will ever wear — and the most photographed dress she will ever wear. It will be shown to her great-great-great grandchildren.”