DALLAS (KDAF) — Cory Henry is in constant rotation on my music playlist, and when I heard he was going to be at The Kessler Theatre in Oak Cliff, I called everybody this side of the Trinity River to see if I could get in to hear this genius play the piano.

Henry’s current tour “Live At The Piano” is one for the books. Audiences are accustomed to see him with The Funk Apostles, but this performance at The Kessler in Oak Cliff is where you really get to see him an intimate setting, organic and genuine.

I first heard Henry on YouTube when I heard bassist Mononeon perform a cover of “Wonderful Is Your Name” by the late Melvin Crispell. Henry is a musician’s musician, and he has so many musical ties right here in DFW, and says he feels like this has been a second home for the last 20 years.

This Brooklyn native is in the extended Snarky Puppy family, and a child prodigy who was groomed COGIC (Church of God In Christ). Henry recalls after seeing video of himself playing in Memphis at 4 years old, “I’m happy to have had the willpower to stay connected to my dream.” Music is is his DNA and Henry credits his success to all those years of playing and being in church with his mother 8 to 9 hours every Sunday for over 20 years.

“Live at the Piano” is exactly what it sounds like. Henry takes us on a musical rollercoaster of jazz, soul, rock, gospel, funk, and it’s him and a kick-drum, who he describes is the real MVP of the show.

As the evening came to a close, I couldn’t help but notice all the faces of people head-bobbin’ at The Kessler, to see this musical icon. It’s truly a testament to his music and the statement Henry closes his show with each and every night.

“How many bodies?….Everybody.”