DALLAS (KDAF) — Rick Harrison, host of hit TV show Pawn Stars, talks about hitting the road for season two of Pawn Stars Do America, where they visit different cities across the country to look for rare, historical, and collectible items.

The show recently made a stop at Southfork Ranch, where thousands came out with their unique items — including memorabilia from former Dallas Cowboys player Emmitt Smith — hoping to score some pawn star cash.

“It’s the funnest job in the world,” Harrison said. “I have one of the last family television shows on air, and I want to keep it that way. I love the fact that I have a family show that the grandparents, the parents, the kids, they can all sit down and watch it together and still have a good time.”