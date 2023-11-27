DALLAS (KDAF) — Ryan Cameron, two-time Emmy winner, host of “Voice of Atlanta,” and member of the Georgia and Black Radio Hall of Fame, has a new podcast that aims to tell the history of Black radio.

“Amplify Color is a historical perspective of radio from the very beginning, from it’s invention,” Cameron said. “But it also profiles some of the biggest names, like Tom Joiner, Charlamange tha God, Wendy Williams. It takes you through a whole timeline of their life, getting to where they are now.

Radio has connected the Black community for decades, starting with WERD, which was the first Black radio station ever. Amplify Color reveals the inspirational history of individuals who left an undeniable impact on the radio industry, despite the challenges they faced.

New episodes are available every Wednesday, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.