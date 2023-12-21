DALLAS (KDAF) — If you want to feel warm and cozy with a new Christmas movie, well I’ve got one I guarantee you will want to add to your movie list.

“A Christmas in New Hope” is about a single mother who enters a home-improvement competition and falls in love with her musician next-door neighbor, who also bonds with her daughter Charlie. I had the pleasure of being cast in this upcoming film, directed by Austin filmmaker, Julia Barnett. I got a chance to chat with the fabulous actress playing Charlie, my friend Mia Analise Armstrong.

Mia, her Mom Cara, and I spent many hours on-set back in March of this year, and needless to say we became an instant family. As I watched Mia from the sidelines, I had no idea that this gifted 11 year old was making her feature film debut. Mia’s skills as an actress are unmatched, and was eager to tell me about being in this movie. She said, “It feels really good to be honest. But, it feels really good. Being on set and everything else. And thank you for letting me be here”. I play Pastor Tiffany, and sometimes in between takes, I would help Mia with her math homework. “Oh, yeah. Like you came over and helped. I felt really confident and good as having me with that last problem”.

We continued about what’s her favorite part about Christmastime on the West Coast? Mia informed me she’s a surfer, not only in the summer but the winter as well.

Mia was quite confident on how she wants movie-goers to feel after seeing this wonderful Christmas film. “I think it will inspire people to be helpful, grateful and kind to each other. For people watching out there and if you have down syndrome or not, you can do anything if you put your mind to it. Don’t worry about it.” I couldn’t agree more kiddo. Well said.

For more information of where you can see “A Christmas in New Hope,” please visit their website or check it out on IMDb.