DALLAS (KDAF) — Many of us grew up learning that the Tyrannosaurus Rex was one of the most ferocious creatures to ever walk the face of the earth. That, and they had hilariously small arms. Through the ‘T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, open through September 2024, you’ll learn more than you ever have about the prehistoric beast.

Unlike the blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, “T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator” gives visitors an up-close, more personified look at the most famous dinosaur to ever walk the earth.

“What this exhibit does is treats this animal as an animal instead of a movie monster,” Ron Tykoski, Vice President of Science and Curator of Vertebrae Paleontology at the Perot Museum said. “It was really an animal. It lived, it died, it hatched, it was an awkward little baby, turned into a socially awkward teenager, to full-size multi-ton adults. This serves to make the Tyrannosaurus rex a more relatable creature.”

The family-friendly exhibit walks visitors through the T. rex’s stages of life and explains how perfectly these built these creatures were to consume just about any prey they encounter.

Also, did you know T. Rexs had hair atop their head? Learn that and a whole lot more about the T. rex at the ‘T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator’ exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science!

Get your tickets now!