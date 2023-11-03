DALLAS (KDAF) — I am back with a fun activity that you can do at home with your kids and family for Halloween.

Let’s have a little fun and make some Spooky Halloween Zombie Hands!

All you need is the following:

Clear plastic gloves (You don’t want any coating on the inside)

Candy Corn

Popcorn- Pop and let it cool for about 15 minutes)

String, yarn or twist ties

Scissors

1. Fill the clear gloves with the candy corn with the pointed side facing down in each slot where the fingers would go, to make it look like fingernails.

2. Next fill each slot with popcorn (after it’s cooled off) until the whole glove is filled to the top.

3. Next tie off the end with string, yarn or twist tie.

Spooky Halloween Zombie Hands are great to pass out as party favors or to trick or treaters. I made a few and just left them on the coffee table, and trust me they do start a lengthy conversation. Enjoy!!